Buffalo Zoo’s new rhino calf makes public debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is showing off the newest member of its family. The rhino calf made her public debut Thursday.

The calf is less than a month old, she weighs a healthy 250 pounds and is filled with energy. Officials with the zoo say her birth is very promising for the struggling rhino population.

The calf doesn’t have a name just yet, but the Buffalo Zoo said to keep an eye on their social media over the coming days.