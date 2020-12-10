Buffalo teacher pleads guilty on drug trafficking and weapons charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo public school teacher has pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Michael Masecchia, 54, of Williamsville pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

The Grover Cleveland teacher could face a minimum of five years in jail or a maximum of life behind bars. The charges also carry a fine of $250,000.

“Since at least 1999 through his arrest on August 23, 2019, the defendant was involved in the sale of marijuana in the Buffalo and its surrounding suburbs.” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph M. Tripi and Brendan T. Cullinane

We’re told Masecchia was involved with a “marijuana growing” operation in Ellicottville and Franklinville. Officials say the marijuana harvested at the facility was distributed to resellers and users.

In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s office says Masecchia carried firearms to “protect himself, his proceeds, and property” where the marijuana and “currency” was stored.

Under the plea agreement, Masecchia revealed his co-defendant Joseph Bongiovanni, a former Special Agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, provided names of potential cooperators and if the defendant and others were under federal investigation.

Officials say this information allowed Masecchia and others to go under the radar of law enforcement and continue to sell marijuana.

An August 2019 search warrant was executed at Masecchia’s home, across the street from Williamsville South High School.

Law enforcement seized the following items:

• $27,950.00 in U.S. currency

• Two rifles, five shotguns, and a pistol

• Various ammunition for the firearms

• Three mason jars containing marijuana

• Various steroids in liquid and tablet form

• Hypodermic needles

• THC edibles

• Cannabis syrup

• Two grams of a white powder suspected to be cocaine

• Tylenol with codeine tablets

• Suspected hashish

• A digital scale

• A suspected marijuana cigarette

• Numerous plastic bags and small bottles containing marijuana

• Four cell phones

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Public Schools said in 2019, Masecchia had been placed on administrative leave.

NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo is working to obtain Masecchia’s current employment status. The U.S. Attorney’s office tells News 4 that charges remain pending against co-defendant Joseph Bongiovanni. Sentencing is scheduled for April.