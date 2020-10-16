Police investigating after vehicle vandalized with racist graffiti in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An investigation is underway after a vehicle was found vandalized with racist and homophobic graffiti on Saranac Avenue.
Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo confirmed that an investigation is underway, and that the incident is potentially a hate crime.
