Police investigating after vehicle vandalized with racist graffiti in North Buffalo

Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An investigation is underway after a vehicle was found vandalized with racist and homophobic graffiti on Saranac Avenue.

Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo confirmed that an investigation is underway, and that the incident is potentially a hate crime.

