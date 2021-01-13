Buffalo leaders want New York to loosen COVID restrictions

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a press conference Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called on the state to make changes with some corona-virus restrictions.

The state put much of Erie County under the Orange Zone restrictions because of a rise in COVID cases. But Poloncarz says the number of people testing positive for COVID is going down, and fewer people are going to the hospital. Poloncarz says he wants the state to treat Erie County fairly.

“Treat us fairly, so that we are treated no different than any other county. And the ones that are worse than us, if you’re going to keep us in orange, then you should put them in orange too.”

New numbers show more than 30% of hospital beds are open in Western New York, which is in line with the rest of the state.