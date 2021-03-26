Buffalo drug bust yields 12+ pounds of coke, 200 pounds of pot, $1M in cash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo-area law enforcement agencies came together on Thursday afternoon to share details about a massive drug and gun bust spanning a number of municipalities. The investigation, which spanned more than two months, resulted in seven arrests.

They also seized nearly $1 million in cash, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and 200 pounds of marijuana. But drugs were not the only thing police found—they say seven handguns, an assault rifle, and two shotguns were taken away, too.

Arrests/Charges

Darmetrius Braggs, 23, of Buffalo was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Najarae Thomas, 22, of Buffalo was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jonysha Richardson, 25, of Buffalo was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Taylor, 28, of Buffalo was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Dwayne Fambo, 57, of Buffalo was charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a previously convicted felon and numerous controlled substance felony charges

Miguel Rosario-Rolon was charged with criminal possession of a weapon

Byron Barns was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance

During Thursday’s conference, authorities revealed that five or six raids took place during their investigation.

City of Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood said, “When we work together, we get results together, that remove serious criminals from our streets and make our neighborhoods safer. I want to thank all of the law enforcement partners for their collaboration in this investigation.”

Working together were the Buffalo Police Department, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, Homeland Security, the Erie Crime Analysis Center, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.