Buffalo approves police reform measure in stormy virtual session

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order last year calling for every town, village, and county in the state that has its own police force to make changes for the better in their interactions with the public. And it has to be done by this April 1.

“I am watching the trial of George Floyd which set off this firestorm of reform,” said Rasheed Wyatt, who sits on Buffalo’s Common Council.

Wyatt’s referring to the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd. Floyd’s death and public outcry—resulting in riots throughout the country—was a major motivating factor behind Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s demand for reforms across New York.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown submitted a reform agenda to the Council based on the findings of an independent commission. But there were key recommendations left out of the Mayor’s agenda, and some councilmembers felt the public was not given sufficient input.

“I have never in my lifetime, my adult lifetime, and definitely in my time on the Council, had as much momentum for one item across the City of Buffalo, but across this entire country,” said Council President Darius Pridgen.

Pridgen recommended holding a special session Wednesday to give the public another chance to be heard, but after a much-heated discussion, a defeat of the Mayor’s plan, and a reversal, the measure passed.

“How can anyone in good conscience vote on this item today when the public was not given proper notice? That is what the governor said. Are we going to follow the governor doing something that is bigger than many of us?” said Wyatt.

The governor required reform plans be wrapped up by Thursday, or he could withhold millions of dollars. Brown has since said that he will work with the Council to continue the reform process, with public involvement.