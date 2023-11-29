BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities locked down the Attica Correctional Facility on Tuesday after “several acts of violence” at the jail, according to the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS). The issues allegedly began with inmate-on-inmate violence before escalating.

DOCCS said that inmates eventually assaulted several staff members, including one corrections officer stabbed several times and another who suffered serious injuries to his face. The facility was locked down for a full facility search, which is expected to take several days.

It was unclear as of Wednesday afternoon whether the lockdown was still in place. DOCCS, state police, and local law enforcement are all investigating, and they plan to pursue prosecution. The maximum-security facility for men in Wyoming County holds over 1,600 inmates as of the most recent PREA Facility Audit Report last June.