AOC heads to Buffalo for early voting rally with India Walton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — India Walton, Buffalo’s Democratic nominee in the race for mayor, will be appearing alongside New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this Saturday.
The two will be together for an early voting launch rally at Town Ballroom, in Buffalo’s theatre district. The rally is planned to run from 11 a.m. to noon.
Ocasio-Cortes and Walton—from opposite ends of the state—both represent the progressive left wing of the Democratic Party.
