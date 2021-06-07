$6M in marijuana seized at Port of Buffalo

Vacuum-sealed marijuana discovered at the Buffalo, N.Y. Port of Entry. (photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials at the Port of Buffalo seized shipments of marijuana last week with a combined multi-million dollar street value. Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security agents confirmed that over 2.3 tons of marijuana were seized in two commercial shipments.

According to CBP, officers assigned to the Lewiston Bridge on June 2 picked a commercial shipment labeled as “paper” for additional examination. Both the truck and trailer were sent for a non-intrusive examination that revealed anomalies.

CBP confirmed that after being escorted to the dock, s physical inspection of the shipment revealed vacuum-sealed packages contained within boxes on loaded pallets. After performing a thorough inventory of the shipment, the contents of the vacuum-sealed packages field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana. The shipment had roughly 1.5 tons of weed with an estimated street value of $2.8 million.

Both seizures are currently under investigation by Homeland Security.