Eric Smith, Steuben County child killer, scheduled for parole interview

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Eric Smith, nationally known for killing a 4-year-old in 1993, is scheduled to have an interview with the Board of Parole next week.

Thomas Mailey of the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told 18 News that Smith is scheduled for an interview with the Parole Board the week of October 4, 2021. The Board will have up to two weeks to render a decision.

This will be Smith’s 11th parole hearing. He was denied parole for the tenth time in January 2020.

Smith made national headlines in 1993 when, at 13 years old, he lured 4-year-old Derrick Robie into the woods in Steuben County, strangled him, crushed his head with a rock, and sexually abused him, according to the Steuben Courier. A jury unanimously found Smith guilty of second-degree murder.

