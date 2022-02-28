ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Office of Audit and Control (OAC) has initiated an equity audit of Albany. The goal of the audit is to identify policies and practices that create disparate trends affecting employees, residents, contractors and vendors.

The audit will assess:

Compliance with equity related policies

Hiring and promotion rates

Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance

Allocations of city resources and services

Granting of permits and contracts

As part of the audit, the OAC will also look into internal operations to detect systemic bias and inequities. If these are identified, recommendations will be provided for reforms.

“This audit seeks to ensure the City of Albany’s policies, practices and culture are promoting equitable access and inclusion, equitable opportunities, and equitable resources to its employees, residents, vendors and contractors.” said Albany Chief City Auditor Dr. Dorcey L. Applyrs.

Audit activities will include interviews, data collection and analysis, and extensive document review. Data demographics will include the following:

Age

Sex

Race and ethnicity

Disability status

Education

Income

Data indicators for equity audits include salaries, position titles, promotion outcomes and rates, attrition, discipline outcomes and rates, and permit and contract allocation. These data sets, when examined and then corrected for any inequities, will help the OAC create reform in Albany.