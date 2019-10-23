Equinox Thanksgiving Hotline opens

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– We are almost one month away from Thanksgiving. That means the Equinox Thanksgiving Hotline is open for business.

The Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner is held at the First Presbyterian Church in Albany and is one of the Capital Region’s largest holiday traditions. It started 50 years ago back in 1969 and is known as one of the longest-running Thanksgiving community dinners in the nation.

This year, nearly 500 sit-down dinners will be served and more than 9,500 meals will be delivered. Equinox is giving thanks for the nearly 4,000 volunteers to help prep and serve these meals. Christina Rjotte, Director of Development & Community Relations says, “Many things have changed since the dinner began in 1969, but one thing has not: the generosity of our amazing community. Going strong for 50 years is a true testament to our community’s compassion and commitment, conveying the value of this event as a beloved tradition.”

As for the Thanksgiving Hotline, volunteers are at the ready, waiting for your phone calls. Call (518) 434-0131 to request a dinner, make a donation, or volunteer.

For more information on this year’s Thanksgiving dinner, click here.