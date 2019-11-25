Equinox set to feed 10,000 this Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In 1969, a group of clergy, community leader and 200 college students sat down at the first Equinox Thanksgiving dinner where they came together thanks to a snowstorm that kept people in Albany for Thanksgiving.

Now 50 years later, over 500 come to the Red Brick Church and 9,500 more are fed down at the Empire State Plaza and through home deliveries, all across the Captial Region.

On Monday, Mohawk Honda presented a check for $10,000 in honor of their 100th and Equinox’s 50th Anniversary. They also dug in with the prep work by peeling potatoes. The tons of Turkeys, piles of potatoes, and gallons of gravy that will be needed on Thanksgiving are well on their way thanks to the hundreds of volunteers working down at the Empire State Plaza.