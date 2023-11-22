ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – Equinox has returned to its in-person Thanksgiving dinner celebration at First Presbyterian Church but this year it was celebrated the day before Thanksgiving. Organizers said it’s important to return to the in-person gathering to reestablish connections within the community.

Staff from Equinox and Whitney Young Health Partners worked with volunteers on Wednesday to serve 1,000 meals.

“It’s not just about the food, again, it’s about the warmth of being around with other people, enjoying other people’s company, and that is so important to our mental health,” said Christine Rajotte, the chief development officer at Equinox. “The food is great for our physical health but the camaraderie, that fellowship with other people, is so important for mental health as well.”

She said people wanted the in-person church dinner back. “They really missed [it], especially a lot of our seniors, also our homeless neighbors, they really wanted a place to come to be together and not be alone.”

Equinox scaled back deliveries this year and offered pick-up options, as well as family-style catering for shelters and recovery groups. Rajotte said she’s glad to see other community groups stepping up to fill the need.

Equinox has worked with 2Shea Catering on the event for the last three years, this is the first year the caterer is serving the in-person meal.

Deanna Wunsch is the director of off-premise catering for 2Shea Catering and said they prepared over 150 turkeys for the meal and that took two days. She also praised the community for coming together.

“It’s been really exciting. There’s a great group of people who have all contributed to supporting this. It’s been the staff and volunteers of Equinox, the donations from Price Chopper, and other local organizations, and the time and commitment of the 2Shea catering family,” said Wunsch.

2Shea Catering Owner Edward Shea was glad to be a part of the generosity.

“To be honest with you, when I got the email that said they were looking for us to help them out I felt honored to be a local caterer in this area and then to be asked to help on a day like this. It’s an honor to be here,” said Shea.

This year Equinox strongly encouraged people to make reservations for the meal, however they did accept walk-ins to accommodate the house-less community; they just had to wait for an available table. Equinox served 500 meals in-person and 500 meals for pick-up and delivery.

Rajotte is looking forward to more community collaborations with Whitney Young Health, once a formal partnership is finalized early next year. She said it’s all about providing life enhancing opportunities for people, as Equinox does year round with the core services they offer.

But she explained how the Thanksgiving meal has inspired them to expand what they offer.

“We want to be a part of the food security solution all year long,” said Rajotte.

She said providing food year-round, along with the core services they already provide year-round, makes for a healthier community.