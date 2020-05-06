Equinox looking ahead to Thanksgiving community meal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Equinox Thanksgiving dinner, a staple in the Capital Region, although months away, is on the minds of organizers. Whether or not the state is still struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, Director of Development and Marketing Christina Rajotte says meals will still be served.

Equinox has started planning for a Thanksgiving event that Rajotte says might look different but will still feed those in need. From fundraising to organizing volunteers, Equinox is exploring multiple avenues to ensure the community doesn’t miss out.

Rajotte says they are taking the current atmosphere into consideration and determining ways they can tackle providing volunteers and meal recipients with a safe meal. She says they are worried about donations and working out ways to get the supplies they need.

Equinox is also preparing for an increased need in the Capital Region. Rajotte says they have been receiving calls from the community asking if they are providing meals which leads the organization to think the need will be much greater this year.

