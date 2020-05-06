Equinox hosts mental health web series for Mental Health Awareness Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, Equinox has developed a mental health series during May. Videos will be streamed live via its Facebook page every Thursday evening focusing on different topics from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The series begins with Older Adult Mental Health Awareness on Thursday, May 7. Christina Rajotte, director of development and marketing said the series is just another way Equinox has chosen to serve the community.

Mindful meditation, a cooking demonstration, and “Coping with COVID and Beyond” will be featured in the hour-long interactive series that will be available online after each live event. Rajotte said it was important for Equinox to pay attention to the mental health needs of the Capital Region.

“On May 14 we’re doing an interactive beginners yoga class with Lena Warchol and Lena reached out to us before even COVID-19 to help out some of our clients with some beginners yoga. So we never had the opportunity at that point and when this came along we’re like ‘Lena you know we would love to have you do this,” said Rajotte.

Equinox Virtual Wellness Series schedule

May 7- Mindfulness Meditation 101 with Alix Foisy

May 14- Beginners Yoga with Lena Warchol

May 21- Good Eats Cooking Demonstration

May 28- “Coping with COVID and Beyond” conversation

Recordings of the series will be available on Equinox’s website and Facebook page.