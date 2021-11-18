Equinox Dinner: Community dinner deliveries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region’s largest and longest-running holiday tradition of providing a holiday meal to neighbors in need continues. The Annual Equinox Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner will be providing prepared meals, by local restaurants and caterers, to be delivered by volunteer drivers.

A small group of community leaders put together a Thanksgiving dinner for 200 students who were unable to go home and alone during the holiday season. The first dinner happened more than 50 years ago and has been happening ever since.

Officials say meals by volunteers will provide a contact-free delivery to recipients in 10 counties, within a 60-mile radius of Albany. Equinox will have volunteers or staff at each location to coordinate its efforts.

Delivery Pick-Ups:

Monday, November 22

10 -11:00 a.m., Saati-Newton Plaza, 586 Loudon Road (Rt. 9), Latham

11 a.m. -12 p.m., Old Daley Catering-Crooked Lake, 2339 NY-43, Averill Park

11 a.m. -12:30 p.m., 2 Shea Catering-Italian American Center, 257 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany

12 – 1 p.m., Iron Gate Café, 182 Washington Avenue, Albany

12 -1 p.m., Old Daley on Yates 10 Yates Street, Schenectady

Tuesday, November 23

9 -10 a.m., 677 Catering-Cap Com Headquarters, Winners Circle, Colonie

9 – 11 a.m., B-Rads Bistro-Shaker Ridge Country Club, 802 Albany Shaker Road, Colonie

10 -11 a.m., Pepper Jacks 192 N. Allen Street, Albany, NY

10 -11 a.m., Saati-Newton Plaza, 586 Loudon Road (Rt. 9), Latham

10 -11 a.m., Old Daley Catering, 2 Northern Drive, North Troy

10 a.m -12 p.m., 2 Shea Catering-Italian American Center, 257 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany

12 -1 p.m., Irongate Café, 182 Washington Avenue, Albany

12 – 1 p.m., Hamilton Street Café, 317 Hamilton Street, Albany

1 – 2 p.m., CDPHP/Eurest Food Service, 500 Patroon Creek Blvd., Albany (donating 1,000 meals)

Wednesday, November 24

9 – 10 a.m., 677 Catering-Cap Com Headquarters, Winners Circle, Colonie

9 – 10 a.m., Old Daley Catering, 2 Northern Drive, North Troy

10 -11:30 a.m., Sammy Cohen’s Resturant, 188 Main Street, Schaghticoke (For delivery to our outlying counties north and east of Albany)

1 – 2 p.m., Hamilton Street Café, 317 Hamilton Street, Albany

1 – 2 p.m., CDPHP/Eurest Food Service, 500 Patroon Creek Blvd., Albany

Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving Day)

9 – 11:30 a.m., Albany Police Dept. Headquarters, 165 Henry Johnson Blvd., Albany (Caravan of APD officers will be delivering meals in Albany’s South End)

To volunteer, deliver meals, make donations, or inquire about meals contact Equinox’s Thanksgiving hotline at (518) 494-0131.