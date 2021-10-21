Equinox Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner preparations underway

A lot of events have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the annual Equinox Thanksgiving community dinner will go on but in a different setting. (NEWS10)

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Equinox’s 52nd Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner is underway. With the community’s tremendous support of the redesign of the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner last year, Equinox is continuing to safely provide a holiday meal to thousands of neighbors in need. The T-Day Hotline is officially open to take recipient and volunteer phone calls.

30 hotline volunteers are working from home again. “With COVID, it was a blessing in disguise because it forced us to look at the Thanksgiving dinner and how to redesign it, due to the variants of COVID we’re still being vigilant,” said Christina Rajotte, Director of Development & Marketing at Equinox, Inc.

To volunteer as a delivery driver, or request a meal, call the T-Day Hotline at (518) 434-0131 or email Thotline@equinoxinc.org. The T-Day hotline volunteers will be happy to get back to you. Deadline for meal orders is November 19th.

Equinox is repeating what they did last year. They are raising funds to purchase dinners from local restaurants and caterers. The turkeys were donated by Price Chopper; the restaurants will cook the turkeys and supply the rest of the meal. Once the meals are cooked, everything will be delivered to the recipients front door.

“From a recipient standpoint, their meals will be delivered Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday with a small percentage going out on Thursday. We will tell them what time the driver might arrive at the earliest then they need to give us a 4-hour window. They do need to be home, if they’re not home, we cannot leave the food it will spoil,” said Nancy Virkler, Hotline Coorindator.

“Last year, we were so touched by the community’s phenomenal response to our fundraising campaign,

which was led by many of our long-time T-Day volunteers. With this support, we were able to purchase

more than 10,500 meals with all the trimmings,” Said Christina Rajotte. “We turn to our generous community, again this year, to raise $100,000, so we can continue to preserve this cherished community tradition and meet all the needs so no one is without a holiday meal.” Any surplus donations will benefit other Equinox programs, which provide support and opportunity—365 days a year—to youth and adults impacted by domestic violence, addictions, mental health disorders, and homelessness.

Restaurants and Food Services partners include: 2Shea Catering-Albany, 677 Catering-Albany, B-Rads

Bistro & Catering-Albany, CDPHP/Eurest Food Service Company-Albany (donating 1,000 meals),

Hamilton Street Café-Albany, Iron Gate Café-Albany, Old Daley Catering-Crooked Lake, Old Daley

Catering-Schenectady, Old Daley Catering-Troy, Pepper Jacks-Albany, Saati Catering-Newton Plaza

Latham, and Sammy Cohen’s Restaurant-Schaghticoke. These partners will safely prepare the special

Thanksgiving meals, with contact-free delivery by hundreds of Equinox volunteer delivery drivers.