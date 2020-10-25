Episcopal bishop to resign over same-sex marriage stance

News
Posted: / Updated:

In this undated photo, the Right Reverend William H. “Bill” Love poses for a portrait in his office. Love agreed to resign his position as Episcopal bishop of Albany, New York on Feb. 1 after a disciplinary panel found that he violated church rules by ordering clergy in the diocese not to perform same-sex marriages, according to a disciplinary agreement announced Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, by Episcopal Church leadership. (Amy Biancolli/The Albany Times Union via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Episcopal bishop of Albany, New York, has agreed to resign after a disciplinary panel found that he violated church rules by ordering clergy in the diocese not to perform same-sex marriages. The Right Reverend William H. “Bill” Love will leave his position on Feb. 1 after starting a sabbatical a month earlier, according to a disciplinary agreement announced Saturday by Episcopal Church leadership.

Love, bishop since 2007, issued a pastoral direction two years ago prohibiting clergy in the diocese from performing marriage rites for same-sex couples, contradicting the Episcopal Church’s stance. The Episcopal Church says Love’s pastoral direction barring same-sex marriages will no longer be in effect.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report