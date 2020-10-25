Episcopal bishop to resign over same-sex marriage stance

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Episcopal bishop of Albany, New York, has agreed to resign after a disciplinary panel found that he violated church rules by ordering clergy in the diocese not to perform same-sex marriages. The Right Reverend William H. “Bill” Love will leave his position on Feb. 1 after starting a sabbatical a month earlier, according to a disciplinary agreement announced Saturday by Episcopal Church leadership.
Love, bishop since 2007, issued a pastoral direction two years ago prohibiting clergy in the diocese from performing marriage rites for same-sex couples, contradicting the Episcopal Church’s stance. The Episcopal Church says Love’s pastoral direction barring same-sex marriages will no longer be in effect.
