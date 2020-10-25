Episcopal bishop to resign over same-sex marriage stance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"To give you an idea of the progress we've made with New York's micro-clusters, the positivity rates in Brooklyn, Rockland and Orange Counties are all down this week. That is great news. It says the focus works, and it says we can get the positivity under control. As we saw with Queens this past week, we get the numbers down and we then open up the areas," Governor Cuomo said. "Context is everything here. We're seeing a real national surge, and we are battling that national surge, that national high tide. We're fighting it because although we like to think we control our own destiny, we still have people coming from around the country into New York. The numbers nationwide are really high and getting higher, so we have to be extra vigilant here in New York and continue being smart."