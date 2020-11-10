‘Epidemic within a pandemic’ forces Franklin County schools to go remote

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WFFF) — Schools in Franklin County will shift to fully remote learning through January after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Franklin County Public Health officials say the county has reached a point of community spread, calling it an “epidemic within a pandemic.” According to the state health department, 140 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Franklin County.

“While contact tracing helps, it can only do so much when people don’t remember who they’ve been in contact with or aren’t truthful with us, and it only works after people have already gotten sick,” said Franklin County Director of Public Health Kathleen Strack. “This is about trying to stop the virus from spreading.”

Start dates will depend on individual schools.

