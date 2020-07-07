Breaking News
Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma added to coronavirus travel advisory

EPA approves 2 Lysol products as first disinfectants that kill coronavirus

WASHINGTON (CNN/NEXSTAR) — The Environmental Protection Agency has given its first approval to disinfectants that kill coronavirus on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Two Lysol products have been federally approved as effective against COVID-19: Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist.

Lab testing found that when used on hard, non-porous surfaces, both products kill the virus two minutes after contact.

There are over 420 products on the list of disinfectants that the EPA says can ward off viruses that are “harder to kill” than COVID-19, but the two Lysol products are the first to be tested directly and found to be effective.

Lysol said it’s now working on testing other disinfectant products against coronavirus.

In April, President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of an “injection” of disinfectant into an infected person to fight the coronavirus. That prompted Lysol to issue a statement warning people not to inject or ingest disinfectant products.

