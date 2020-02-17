Environmentalists demand that officials close Dunn landfill

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of concerned citizens, afflicted students, and environmental experts will demand the immediate closure of Dunn Mine and Landfill at a press conference this weekend.

On February 22 at noon at Rensselaer Public Library on East Street, the Rensselaer Environmental Coalition is planning a news conference—alongside UAlbany public health professor Dr. David Carpenter—to call for Dunn landfill’s immediate closure.

Critics of the landfill from Rensselaer, East Greenbush, North Greenbush, and beyond describe it as a major health concern, and it’s been controversial in the community as far back as its planning stages. Residents, environmentalists, and allies want Dunn to close because of the negative health impacts on the community, specifically the kids and school staff at Rensselaer Jr. / Sr. High School.

The landfill—a polite word for “garbage dump”—has operated since 2015. For the past year, intense rotten egg smells—fire and brimstone—have permeated the area. The Coalition, which includes students and school parents, says the hydrogen sulfide odors often flooded the halls of the nearby high school.

According to the Coalition, many have reported children becoming sick.

The weekend news conference will present data collected from It Stinks!, which aggregates complaints. The Coalition will also bring up comments from the 2012 Department of Environmental Conservation hearings discussing the landfill.

Rensselaer Environmental Coalition formed in 2019 to address environmental, health, and quality of life problems from toxic and solid waste projects like Dunn and the proposed BioHiTech waste processing facility.

