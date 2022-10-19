ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The next public hearing on the impact of the new Bills stadium is set with the project poised to get a thumbs up from the required environmental review study. The public meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Orchard Park Community Activity Center.

The Erie County Department of Environment & Planning said it has “prepared a report summarizing the potential environmental impacts of the Project, as well as the extensive environmental analysis that has been conducted to date.”

It appears the report will give a thumbs-up on the environmental impact of the project, which is expected. The Erie County Legislature is required to approve the recommendation. It is expected to do so in December.

“A number of temporary and/or minor environmental impacts have been identified in connection with the New Stadium Complex when compared to existing baseline conditions,” the executive summary reads. “However, a thorough analysis of these potential impacts reveals that where necessary, such impacts have been mitigated to the greatest extent possible by the design of the Project and that none of these impacts will be significant. Accordingly, it is respectfully submitted that it is appropriate that the lead agency issues a negative declaration for the Project.”

In this setting, a negative declaration is a good thing. “If an action is determined not to have significant adverse environmental impacts, a determination of nonsignificance (Negative Declaration) is prepared,” according to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation.

