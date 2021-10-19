Environmental group calls for stronger resolution to close Dunn Landfill

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer Environmental Coalition (REC) will speak before the Rensselaer Common Council on October 20 to request the Council issues an amended resolution to close the Dunn Landfill. The resolution calls on Governor Kathy Hochul to close the landfill.

In June, the Council passed a resolution requesting the landfill be closed due to the negative impact on the community. REC said the resolution lacks important information.

PFAS were detected around the Dunn facility and in its liquid waste. PFAS are toxic chemicals and have the potential to contaminate the area around the landfill and could discharge into the Hudson River. Several downstream municipalities obtain their drinking water from the river.

REC said areas in Rensselaer around the truck route have recently been designated Environmental Justice zones, indicating that poor and minority populations are being impacted by the landfill.

At a special Town Hall meeting held in East Greenbush about the Dunn Landfill, Dr. David Carpenter, public health physician and Director of the Institute for Health and the Environment addressed the harmfulness of the landfill.

“The Dunn Landfill poses significant threats to the people in the whole greater community, including East Greenbush. It has particular harm to children going to the Rensselaer Public School. It’s going to reduce their ability to learn, it’s going to cause more asthma attacks. It’s going to cause, in the future, more respiratory disease, cancer. It must be closed. I see this as an urgent public health hazard. I would totally support having the landfill closed yesterday. It certainly must not be renewed next year. But this is a very serious hazard. Everybody should take every action they can to urge the powers that be to close it, and the sooner the better.” Dr. David Carpenter

The Common Council has not amended the June 16 resolution. REC said the Council President said those amendments are not necessary since the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) knows about them.

On October 14, REC submitted letters to each Common Council member, requesting that they add the issues of PFAS contamination and Environmental Justice to the agenda for October 20.