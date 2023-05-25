ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the last few weeks, Environmental Conservation Officers conducted fishing compliance checks in Nassau, Suffolk, and Albany Counties. ECOs handed out tickets on multiple occasions and seized illegally caught fish.

On May 2, ECOs Pabes and DeRose and K9 Cramer conducted striped-bass details at bridges throughout Nassau County. Over the course of two days, the officers seized 27 illegally caught fish. Tickets were issued to anglers for taking and possessing undersized and excess striped bass, failure to obtain marine fishing registries and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

On May 7, ECO Zullock conducted fishing compliance checks on vessels at a boat launch in Southold. One captain was ticketed for possessing over-the-limit weakfish. The captain also had a black sea bass, which is out of season in New York State. The fish were seized and donated to the Quogue Wildlife Refuge to feed animals in rehabilitation.

On May 15, ECOs Vencak, Curinga, Fettermen, Bohling, and Lieutenant Terrell were involved in a pursuit after observing an angler catch a striped bass along the Hudson River. The angler hopped on a bicycle and fled, refusing commands to stop. The ECOs managers caught up to the angler and issued tickets for possessing a striped bass over the legal slot size and disobeying the lawful order of a Conservation Officer.