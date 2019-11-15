Environmental activists deliver letter demanding fossil fuel change to Gov. Cuomo

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than a dozen environmental activists say they’ve been coming to the Department of Public Service meetings for three months and leaving every time disappointed.



“Month after month they keep punting the decision on an energy efficiency order and they continue to let our utilities invest our money in frack gas,” says Lee Ziesche, the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Sane Energy Project.

Several different groups in the Renewable Heat Now campaign left Thursday’s meeting to go straight to Governor Cuomo’s office. They wrote in a letter although Cuomo has done well to threaten revoking National Grid’s license over tactics to push a new natural gas pipeline, it’s still not enough.

“This is a seriously satisfying piece of rhetoric, but to take this rhetoric and to turn it into durable action, New York needs a plan. It needs a plan to transition from fossil fueled heating into renewable heat,” says Andrew Pezzullo with Food and Water Action.





The campaign asks the governor and the Public Service Commission to deny gas expansion projects like the proposed pipeline, invest in renewable heating sources, and finally vote on an energy efficiency order due for vote in September.

“The leading experts on climate change say we have 11 years to dramatically reduce our use of fossil fuels and emissions, and spending the next couple years and hundreds of million dollars on frack gas infrastructure is spending precious time and precious money going in the wrong direction and they need to take action right now. No more kicking the can down the road,” Ziesche explains to News 10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

These groups say they will keep attending every monthly PSC meeting until they see results against fossil fuel use. News 10 reached out to the PSC and Governor Cuomo’s office for comment, and we continue to await a response.