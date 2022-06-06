LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Lake George is pulling out the stops, polishing the plates, and offering a new set of flavors next week. Lake George Region Restaurant Week returns on June 12-18.

Restaurants join the annual Restaurant Week with special, $30 prix-fixe meals, each featuring three courses of creative flavor. All participating restaurants prepare meals that use New York-local ingredients, all as part of the Adirondacks Welcome Center Restaurant Week Challenge. Each restaurant has to include one key ingredient in whatever they whip up.

On Monday, the first four restaurants to join Restaurant Week were announced. They include:

40 Oak Classic American Grille 925 Route 9, Queensbury (518) 741-0331 Menu TBA

Log Jam Restaurant 1484 Route 9, Lake George (518) 798-1155 Menu

Mario’s Restaurant 429 Canada St., Lake George (518) 668-2665 Menu

Sans Souci 92 Mason Road, Cleverdale (518) 656-5009 Menu



Restaurant Week also brings with it a chance for diners to win, too. Anyone who visits a participating eatery during Restaurant Week can ask their server for a survey. Filling out the survey, and posting about the experience on social media using the hashtag #DineLGR, will give diners a chance to win a gift card to a participating restaurant. Valid social media options include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

More participating restaurants are yet to be determined. Lake George Region Restaurant Week comes twice a year. The second coming is set for Sept. 11-17, with fall flavors yet to be announced. Reservations are encouraged for all participating restaurants.