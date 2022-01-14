Zac Brown Band coming to SPAC in June

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Zac Brown Band is returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) for their “Out in the Middle Tour.” The band is set to perform at SPAC on June 2 at 7 p.m.

This tour follows 2021’s “The Comeback Tour.” Zac Brown Band was forced to cancel their SPAC performance for this tour on October 3 due to Zac Brown testing positive for COVID-19.

The band says the “Out in the Middle Tour” will showcase their old-school country roots and southern-rock style, serving as an ode to their country pride and life’s simple pleasures. The tour features special guest Robert Randolph Band.

The band with also be preforming at Citi Field in New York City and in Endicott in August 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the band’s website.