SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga’s funky collection house of X-Files original memorabilia is hosting its first festival in October. The X-Files Preservation Collection museum is continuing to bring fans together.

Having opened on April 30 with X-Files creator, Chris Carter, in attendance, X-FPC has been drawing fans from all around. The museum said that a family from Indonesia recently visited.

The X-Files Fan Fest will be a party of truth-seeker fandom. The event will also include celebrity guests Nick Lea (aka Agent Alex Krychek) and Jenny-Lynn Hutcheson, best recognized as Polly Turner from the episode “Chinga.”

More famous guests expect to be added to the October 7 and 8 carousel. X-Files Fan Fest will include games, giveaways and more. There is a VIP ticket choice that includes a VIP after-party as well as other add-on experiences.

The X-Files ran 11 seasons, with its initial run being from 1993 to 2002; it made a comeback in 2016 to 2018. The sci-fi staple won 16 Emmy Awards, including a 1997 Best Actress victory for Gillian Anderson, who played the bossy but sweet Dana Scully.