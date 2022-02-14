COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wynonna Judd is returning to the Cohoes Music Hall on April 13 at 8 p.m. for her Herstory and Hits Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18 at 11 a.m.

Judd first gained fame as part of one of the most successful musical duos of all-time, The Judds, selling over 20 million records worldwide. During here 30-year solo career, she’s won five Grammy awards and has received over 60 top industry awards.

Judd’s Herstory and Hits Tour will commemorate the 30th anniversary of her debut solo tour, taking fans on a journey through the music that shaped her career.

Tickets can be purchased at the Cohoes Music Hall box office and on the Eventbrite website. More information on Judd’s performance can be found on the Cohoes Music Hall website.