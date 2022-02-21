ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WWE Friday Night Smackdown is returning to Albany for the first time in seven years. The show is set for April 22 at 6:30 p.m. at MVP Arena.

The main event features Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. The lineup also includes Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sasha Banks, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Naomi and Sheamus.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the MVP Arena box office or on the Ticketmaster website.

MVP Arena dropped their COVID-19 requirements as of February 11. Masks are no longer required and attendees do not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.