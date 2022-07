ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WWE Monday Night Raw is making its way to MVP Arena on November 21 at 7:30 p.m. This is the first time Monday Night Raw is returning to Albany in three years.

MVP Arena said attendees will see all of their favorite RAW superstars in action. Current superstars include Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, and many others.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.