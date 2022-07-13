ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Immortal Championship wrestler and ICW Women’s Champion Kayla Sparks is headed to the mall. Sparks is set to visit the Heroes Hideout pop culture shop at Colonie Center this Saturday, July 16.

Sparks will kick the door down at the Colonie Center location from 2-4 p.m. this Saturday. Visitors can pay $20 for a meet-and-greet and autograph with the wrestler.

The Colonie Center location is far from the only one getting a visit from some pro wrestling stardom this summer. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley visited the location at the Adirondack Outlet Mall in Lake George last week. Fellow hall of famer Rikishi will travel a couple miles farther next month, visiting the store’s Canada Street location in the village of Lake George on Aug. 27.