SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — IFC Films new movie “Paint,” staring Owen Wilson, has released its first trailer for the Bob Ross comedy. The movie hits close to home having been filmed in Saratoga and around the Saratoga area.

According to the IFC Films website, Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public TV painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

The trailer features Wilson alongside notable actors Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs”) and Stephen Root (“Barry”) The trailer also features the Saratoga area specifically Caroline Street bar, Desperate Annie’s. “Paint,” is set to come out April 7, check out the trailer here.