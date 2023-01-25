ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the recent announcement of nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, maybe you’re wondering, “where can I watch these highly regarded films?” The accessibility of nominated films varies from common streaming platforms to only showing in theaters.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” directed by Edward Berger

Nominated for best picture, best sound, best original score, best adapted screenplay, best international feature film, best makeup and hairstyling, best production design, best cinematography, and best visual effects. Currently streaming on Netflix and can be seen in select theaters.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” directed by James Cameron

Nominated for best picture, best production design, best visual effects, and best sound. The second installment of the Avatar series is available in theaters.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” directed by Martin McDonagh

Nominated for best picture, best supporting actress (Kerry Condon), best original score, best original screenplay, best supporting actor (Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan), best film editing, best actor (Colin Farrell), and best director. The tragicomedy can be found on HBO Max, Vudu, Amazon, DirectTV, YouTube, and AppleTV.

“Elvis” directed by Baz Luhrmann

Nominated for best picture, best costume design, best sound, best makeup and hairstyling, best production design, best film editing, best cinematography, and best actor (Austin Butler). Elvis can be seen on HBO Max, Vudu, Amazon, DirectTV, and AppleTV.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The comedy drama leads the pack with nominations for best picture, best supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu), best costume design, best original score, best original screenplay, best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan), best original song, best film editing, best actress (Michelle Yeoh), and best director. The film can be found on Showtime, DirectTV, AppleTV, Vudu, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube.

“The Fabelmans” directed by Steven Spielberg

Nominated for best picture, best original score, best original screenplay, best supporting actor (Judd Hirsch), best production design, best actress (Michelle Williams), and best director. The semi-autobiographical film based on Spielberg’s childhood can be seen in theaters or on Google Play, YouTube, AppleTV, Vudu, and Amazon.

“Tár” directed by Todd Field

Nominated for best picture, best original screenplay, best film editing, best cinematography, best actress (Cate Blanchett), and best director. You can find the drama on AppleTV, Vudu, Spectrum, Amazon and Google Play.

“Top Gun: Maverick” directed by Joseph Kosinski

Nominated for best picture, best sound, best adapted screenplay, best original song, best visual effects, and best film editing. Since its release in May of 2022, the nostalgic film can be found on MGM Plus, fuboTV, Paramount Plus, DirectTV, AppleTV, Google Play, YouTube, AMC on demand, Spectrum, and FlixFling.

“Triangle of Sadness” directed by Ruben Östlund

Nominated for best picture, best original screenplay and best director. The satirical film can be found on AppleTV, Vudu, Amazon, AMC on demand, Spectrum, Google Play, YouTube, DirectTV and select theatres.

“Women Talking” directed by Sarah Polley

Nominated for best picture, and best adapted screenplay. Inspired by real-life events, the film is currently only available in theaters.

Check out the rest of the films that received nominated for the 2023 Oscars. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angles.