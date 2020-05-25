Vote for your favorite in the #WearAMaskNY video contest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Voting on the “Wear A Mask New York” advertisement contest ends on Memorial Day. While you still have time, cast your vote for your favorite!
The state asked for submissions from New Yorkers that would communicate the importance of wearing a mask to help flatten the curve of coronavirus. Over the past two weeks we collected Over 600 submissions came in over the past two weeks from across the state. Now it’s time to vote!
Check out the videos here before heading on over to the Health Department website. When you click play over there, you could inadvertently cast a vote without seeing the video.
You Can Still Smile
We Are Compassion. We Are New York.
That Guy
Do the Right Thing
We ❤ NY
Honorable Mentions
