HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 10th annual Bluebillies Old-Time Christmas Revue is coming to the Strand on December 10. Performers are The Bluebillies, cowboy poet Mark Munzert, Sugar and the Tree (Marc Vincent and Heather Richards), The Seth Warden Band (Seth Warden and Doug Moody), and Elvis tribute artist Kevin Harder.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and costs $15 for general admission and $12 for seniors. Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office; cash or check only.

Other upcoming holiday events at the Strand include an Elvis Christmas Show with James Cawley on December 4, the Hudson River Chorale Holiday Sing-a-Long on December 9, and The Lake George Community Band Holiday Concert on December 11. For more information about events at the Strand, click here.