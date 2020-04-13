Troy Arts Center launches $1500 mural competition

The front of the Arts Center of the Capital Region, with windows labeled for graphic and text portions for mural artists. (ACCR)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Arts Center of the Capital Region has announced an art competition, calling for artists to submit proposals for a mural project—preferably partially transparent—to cover the windows of its main gallery on River Street in Troy.

The Arts Center is looking for two artists to create an uplifting and hopeful design that inspires and helps unite the community. Winning artists will each receive $750 for supplies and a stipend.

The Center envisions the project incorporating words and images, so the mural project requires two artists: a writer and an illustrator.

Interested artists should submit proposals through Submittable by Friday, April 17, with the winner announced Monday, April 20. The mural project should be completed on Thursday, April 24.

The Arts Center will evaluate proposals based on:

Quality

Originality

Appeal

Appropriateness

Artist’s ability to complete the project in time

All mediums are welcome, though submissions must be digital. If the Arts Center has any questions about a concept proposal, they will contact the artist for more information.

The project is funded by the Stephen J. McKee Foundation and Chet and Karen Opalka.

