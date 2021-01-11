Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Share Your Toothbrush With Your Sweetie?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s Social Dilemma came from Angela, and it’s about sharing something personal. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime This is probably going to totally embarrass my husband but that’s ok. I’m laughing as I type this because it’s such a small thing but I just need to show him how ridiculous he was. We went away on a weekend road trip and I forgot to pack a toothbrush. I didn’t notice until late at night so I asked to borrow his for my “before bed” brushing. . He said NO, that it’s gross to share that kind of thing! Hello? This is a man that has no problem kissing me…you know really kissing me and he’s afraid of my TOOTHBRUSH? He got all put off when I told him I couldn’t believe he was being that way. So I had to try to scrub my teeth using toothpaste on my fingers. Needless to say, there wasn’t much kissing going on that night. So what do you think? Wouldn’t you share your toothbrush with your spouse? I mean you’re sharing all kinds of personal things if you know what I mean, so what’s the big deal about the toothbrush? I know I’m right this time. Thanks Jaime. We’ll be listening ~ Angela

Okay, yes it’s true that you do kiss your husband, wife, partner, whatever all the time, so you would think that borrowing the toothbrush would not be a big deal. But I’m with Angela’s husband on this. I know it makes no sense, but I don’t know, toothbrushes are so personal, and you know, if you really brush like I do, you’re cleaning up everything. I don’t want to share that with anyone even my sweetie. So maybe I’m strange too.

