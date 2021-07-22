Tickets for SPAC headliners on sale for $20 next week

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Live Nation announced it is celebrating the return to live concerts by offering $20 admission to tons of big-name shows at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)—and other outdoor venues across the country—this summer.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” said the Jonas Brothers in the written announcement.

The “Return to Live” promotion starts next week, when concert-goers can access “All-In” tickets for $20— including taxes and fees!—while supplies last. T-Mobile/Sprint customers get early access starting at noon on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Wednesday.

Participating artists celebrating the Return to Live at SPAC include these concerts:

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Lindsey Stirling

King Crimson

James Taylor & His All-Star Band

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alanis Morissette

Outlaw Music Festival

Maroon 5

The Black Crowes

Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes

Jonas Brothers

Zac Brown Band

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road,” said Zac Brown. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world.”