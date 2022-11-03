ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country singer Thomas Rhett is making his way to Albany next summer 2023 as a part of his Home Team Tour. Special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith will also be joining Rhett on tour.

The country star will be unforgettable at the MVP Arena, 51 S Pearl Street in Albany on June 3, 2023. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Thomas Rhett Home Team Premium Presale, VIP Packages Presale, and Official Platinum tickets will be available on November 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be on sale to the general public on November 11 starting at 10 a.m.