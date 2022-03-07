GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Wallflowers are set to perform at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington. The show is on May 20 and starts at 8 p.m.

The rock band, fronted by Jakob Dylan, first came to fame in the 1990s. Their second album, “Bringing Down the Horse” in 1996 featured hits such as “One Headlight’ and “6th Avenue Heartache.” In 2021, the Wallflowers released “Exit Wounds,” which was their first album since 2012.

Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday, March 12 at noon. Tickets for Mahaiwe Members go on sale Thursday, March 10 at noon. Tickets can be purchased on the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center website.