The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Justin Bieber is a launching a docu-series about creating his new album on YouTube, the platform where the singer originally got his start in music over a decade ago.

YouTube announced Tuesday that “Justin Bieber: Seasons” will debut Jan. 27. The 10-episode series will follow the pop star while he records his first new album since 2015. Before releasing his debut song in 2009, Bieber gained popularity from posting his performances of cover songs on YouTube.