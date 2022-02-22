NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Roots are set to perform at MASS MoCA in North Adams on July 8. The band was scheduled to perform in August 2021, but the concert was postponed due to Hurricane Henri.

If you purchased tickets for the 2021 show, the tickets will be transferred to this new date. Tickets are also still available for purchase on the MASS MoCA website.

The Roots are a hip-hip band that formed in Philadelphia in 1987. The Roots became the official house band on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where they currently perform every Monday through Friday.

According to the MASS MoCA website, all visitors over 5 need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Masks are required in all indoor spaces, except while eating and drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

The performance will take place outside in Joe’s Field rain or shine. Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the show. For more information, you can visit the MASS MoCA website.