SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Beach Boys will be performing at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center this summer. They will be performing for their Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer tour.

On August 18 at 8 p.m., The Beach Boys will be performing along with special guest The Temptations at SPAC. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets at the Live Nation website.