Taekwondo takes over Proctor’s

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A taekwondo performance complete with costumes, weapons, and live stunts will take the stage at Proctor’s on Friday night.

The performers are a crew from South Korea with first-place finishes in championships and exhibitions around the world, billed among the top-tier of taekwondo acts.

Marrying acting, choreography, and martial arts, the performers also highlight South Korean culture through their aerial demonstrations. Emphasizing fast, jumping, and spinning kicks at head height, taekwondo is a traditional Korean fighting style originally developed to fight opponents mounted on horseback.

Tickets for the “Road” production are available at Proctor’s at a $20 discount.