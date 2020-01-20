Taekwondo takes over Proctor’s

Entertainment

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:
self-defense-taekwondo_480665

Students learn taekwondo self defense skills.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A taekwondo performance complete with costumes, weapons, and live stunts will take the stage at Proctor’s on Friday night.

The performers are a crew from South Korea with first-place finishes in championships and exhibitions around the world, billed among the top-tier of taekwondo acts.

Marrying acting, choreography, and martial arts, the performers also highlight South Korean culture through their aerial demonstrations. Emphasizing fast, jumping, and spinning kicks at head height, taekwondo is a traditional Korean fighting style originally developed to fight opponents mounted on horseback.

Tickets for the “Road” production are available at Proctor’s at a $20 discount.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play