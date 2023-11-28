ANAHEIM, Cali. (KTLA) — Disneyland guests on “It’s a Small World” got an unexpected and unwelcome show Sunday when a man stripped nearly naked and got up close and personal with some of the set pieces on the iconic ride. Video of the streaker sent to NEWS10’s sister station KTLA captured the man eerily lit in blue, orange, and pink lights.

Video shows the figure, nearly in the buff, walking around to the sound of Christmas music. Officers with the Anaheim Police Department responded to the theme park at around 1:30 p.m. to assist Disney security with the incident.

“I am on Small World and there was a streaker,” Ashley Esqueda posted to X, formerly Twitter. “I cannot believe this is happening.”

Disneyland officials told KTLA that the man exited the ride while it was still operating, and that park employees stopped the ride as soon as they found out what was going on.

“At some point, somebody snapped him outside of the ride,” TMZ reported. “It looks like he went for the full birthday suit look out in the sunshine.”

Indeed, in another video (seen in the video player above) the man is seen fully naked and wading in the water near the ride’s entrance as a worker approaches. His clothes were photographed sitting in a pile on the floor inside.

The 26-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was first taken to a hospital as a precaution, Anaheim police told KTLA. His name was not immediately released.