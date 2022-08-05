SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Famed “tough guy” Gianni Russo, mostly known for his acting in “The Godfather,” will be speaking in Saratoga at Universal Preservation Hall on Friday night. The veteran actor will be telling the story of his career pilgrimage.

Russo, who was born in Manhattan in 1943, played Carlo Rizzi in 1972’s “The Godfather,” and has starred in other notable films such as “Any Given Sunday,” “Red Dragon” and “The Freshman.” Currently, Russo is in pre-production for “The Godmother,” an Encasa Studios film.

Overcoming polio as a child, Russo sold pens and erasers on the street, eventually moving to Miami at 18 where he started dabbling in show business. Later, he moved to Hollywood.

Russo currently has Volume 1 of “The Godfather Stories By Carlo Rizzi a.k.a. Gianni Russo” with nine more volumes scheduled to be released. He debuted as a singer with his album “Reflections,” which is a tribute to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Union Preservation Hall says that this is “an offer you can’t refuse.” Friday’s event goes from 7:30 to 930 pm in downtown Saratoga.