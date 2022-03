SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Steve Miller Band is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 24 at 7:30 p.m. The band will be joined by special guest Jimmie Vaughn.

Steve Miller band is best known for their songs, “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” and “Take the Money and Run.” The band released their 17th album, “Let Your Hair Down,” in 2011.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the LiveNation website.