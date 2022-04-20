ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy announced Wednesday that New York State and Price Chopper/Market 32 are teaming up once again to present New York State’s 46th-annual Independence Day Celebration at the Empire State Plaza. The event will feature an exciting program filled with live music, food and drink, and a huge fireworks display.

Since the country’s bicentennial in 1976, OGS has partnered with Price Chopper/Market 32 to put on an Independence Day Event that has traditionally drawn tens of thousands of people to the Empire State Plaza. This year’s July 4 event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. and feature a performance by Starship featuring Mickey Thomas.

“We are excited to be returning to a full season of festivals and concerts for the 2022 Summer at Plaza season, which will kick off with New York State’s Fourth of July Celebration Presented by Price Chopper/Market 32,” Commissioner Moy said. “Capping off an evening full of family-friendly activities, a special performance by Starship followed by a spectacular fireworks display will make the Empire State Plaza the perfect place to gather with family, friends, and neighbors to celebrate July 4.”

Mickey Thomas was the frontman that propelled Starship through the decades of the ’80s and the ’90s. With his soaring voice, Thomas has established himself as one of the most recognizable talents in rock music. Backed by the power of his vocals, every Starship album released since 1979 has gone Gold, Platinum, or Multi-Platinum.

OGS will continue to announce the lineup of events and performers for the 2022 Summer at the Plaza season in the coming weeks. For event updates, check out @EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook, @plazaevents on Twitter, or call (518) 474-4759.